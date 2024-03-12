KCCI advises members to get membership renewed by March 31

KARACHI - Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, Monday, advised all members to renew their KCCI membership by March 31, 2024. He, in a statement is­sued here, said that the process of membership renewal for the year 2024-25 was underway at Karachi Chamber and as per Trade Organisations Act 2013, the last date for renewal of mem­bership was 31st March 2024.

The president also mentioned that the Chamber has already intimated its members through letters, emails and SMS service that the membership of Karachi Chamber shall expire on 31-03-2024 thus all members must get their membership renewed on or before 31-03-2024 by submitting prescribed membership fee along with proof of filing of last income tax and sales tax returns, if appli­cable. “To facilitate Members, the Karachi Chamber, for the very first time, has established Bank Cash Counter within KCCI’s premises so that members could easily sub­mit their renewal fee in a hassle-free environment”, he added.

He cautioned that in case an ex­isting member could not get the membership renewed on or be­fore the fixed date, his/her mem­bership shall cease automatically and to become KCCI member again, they will have to go through the entire re-admission process.

KCCI members can submit membership renewal fees either via online banking or by submit­ting bank challan at any branch of designated banks, through Upaisa App, or in shape of pay order to be submitted at KCCI while the pay­ment receipt alongwith income tax returns must be sent to KCCI, the statement said, adding that if any member has not received pay­ment challan, the membership de­partment can be contacted during office hours for assistance.