Tuesday, March 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KCCI advises members to get membership renewed by March 31

Our Staff Reporter
March 12, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, Monday, advised all members to renew their KCCI membership by March 31, 2024. He, in a statement is­sued here, said that the process of membership renewal for the year 2024-25 was underway at Karachi Chamber and as per Trade Organisations Act 2013, the last date for renewal of mem­bership was 31st March 2024. 

The president also mentioned that the Chamber has already intimated its members through letters, emails and SMS service that the membership of Karachi Chamber shall expire on 31-03-2024 thus all members must get their membership renewed on or before 31-03-2024 by submitting prescribed membership fee along with proof of filing of last income tax and sales tax returns, if appli­cable. “To facilitate Members, the Karachi Chamber, for the very first time, has established Bank Cash Counter within KCCI’s premises so that members could easily sub­mit their renewal fee in a hassle-free environment”, he added.

Avari Hotels announces pre-launch of Avari Xpress in Skardu, Avari Boutique in Gujranwala

He cautioned that in case an ex­isting member could not get the membership renewed on or be­fore the fixed date, his/her mem­bership shall cease automatically and to become KCCI member again, they will have to go through the entire re-admission process. 

KCCI members can submit membership renewal fees either via online banking or by submit­ting bank challan at any branch of designated banks, through Upaisa App, or in shape of pay order to be submitted at KCCI while the pay­ment receipt alongwith income tax returns must be sent to KCCI, the statement said, adding that if any member has not received pay­ment challan, the membership de­partment can be contacted during office hours for assistance.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1710137802.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024