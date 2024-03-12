KP CM for inclusion of madaris in solarisation plan

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Ghandapur on Monday chaired a meeting of Energy and Power Department and ordered inclusion of religious seminaries in the plan of solarisation of mosques and worship places.
The CM instructed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to also include the religious madaris of the merged districts in the project.
He said that thousands of students were studying and living in madaris and it was very important to solarise the religious seminaries.
The CM was briefed on the development projects of the department, administrative and financial matters and other matters by the concerned authorities. He directed early appointments of Chief Executive Officer and members of the Executive Committee of PEDO.
Gandapur also directed to ensure timely completion of ongoing hydropower projects and warned that unnecessary delay in these projects would not be acceptable in any case.
He said that penalties should be imposed on contractors who failed to complete projects within the stipulated time.
The CM further said that priorities should be given to projects of early completion with a view to generate revenue.
Meanwhile, chairing a meeting of the Local Government Department, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to release special funds for the payment of salaries and pensions to the employees of financially weak Tehsil Municipal Administrations.
He directed them to immediately release Rs1.5 billion for the purpose, adding that all those employees should be provided with two months’ salary and pension, so they do not face any kind of financial problem during the month of holy Ramazan and on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr as well.
He said that the TMAs have been suffering from the issue of salaries and pensions for the last several months, due to which employees are faced with severe financial problems.
The Chief Minister on this occasion, was also briefed and details about the administrative and financial matters of the department and development projects with special focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project. Provincial Minister for Local Government Arshad Ayub, Secretary Local Government Dawood Khan and other relevant officials attended the meeting.