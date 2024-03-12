KP CM for inclusion of madaris in solarisation plan

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minis­ter Ali Amin Ghandapur on Monday chaired a meeting of Energy and Pow­er Department and ordered inclusion of religious seminaries in the plan of solarisation of mosques and worship places.

The CM instructed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to also include the religious madaris of the merged districts in the project.

He said that thousands of students were studying and living in madaris and it was very important to solarise the religious seminaries.

The CM was briefed on the develop­ment projects of the department, ad­ministrative and financial matters and other matters by the concerned author­ities. He directed early appointments of Chief Executive Officer and members of the Executive Committee of PEDO.

Gandapur also directed to ensure timely completion of ongoing hydro­power projects and warned that un­necessary delay in these projects would not be acceptable in any case.

He said that penalties should be im­posed on contractors who failed to complete projects within the stipu­lated time.

The CM further said that priori­ties should be given to projects of ear­ly completion with a view to generate revenue.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting of the Local Government Department, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to release special funds for the payment of salaries and pensions to the employees of financially weak Tehsil Municipal Administrations.

He directed them to immediately re­lease Rs1.5 billion for the purpose, add­ing that all those employees should be provided with two months’ salary and pension, so they do not face any kind of financial problem during the month of holy Ramazan and on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr as well.

He said that the TMAs have been suf­fering from the issue of salaries and pensions for the last several months, due to which employees are faced with severe financial problems.

The Chief Minister on this occasion, was also briefed and details about the administrative and financial matters of the department and development pro­jects with special focus on Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project. Provincial Minister for Local Govern­ment Arshad Ayub, Secretary Local Gov­ernment Dawood Khan and other rele­vant officials attended the meeting.