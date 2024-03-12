KP minister seeks details of Sehat Card

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Qasim Ali Shah on Monday chaired the meeting of the department after assuming charge of the minister office.
Upon his arrival, the minister was welcomed by the Secretary and the DGs and heads of different programmes. An introductory session was held with the staff of the Health Department.
Secretary Health Mehmood Aslam Wazir presented a detailed review of the Health Department, an overview of all ongoing development projects and the current situation in the health department.
The minister was also briefed about health card, ten MTIs and other independent institutions.
The KP health minister was told that the budget of the Health Department has exceeded Rs207 billion, adding that more than Rs88 billion have been spent so far under the heads of electricity and development projects
The minister sought details of Health Card Plus.
Chief Executive Sehat Card Plus Dr Riaz Tanoli replied that a comprehensive briefing on the initiative will be presented to the minister soon.
Later, the minister proceeded to the Directorate General of Health Services for an official tour.
DG Health Dr Shaukat Ali presented a floral arrangement to Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah, extending a warm welcome.
DG Health briefed the minister about the Directorate General and organised an introductory session with directors.
After receiving a detailed briefing from DG Health, Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah issued directives emphasising the essential provision of free and necessary medications in hospitals.
Ensuring uninterrupted delivery of healthcare services, including utilisation of donors for a robust supply chain, was highlighted.
Priority areas discussed included polio eradication, provision of free medicines, and the delivery of top-notch healthcare services, especially through Health Card, in remote regions.
DG Health shared successful achievements in improving service delivery within the Health Department.
Syed Qasim Ali Shah expressed the importance of enhancing healthcare services, emphasising the commitment to ensuring the availability of essential medicines in hospitals. The relentless pursuit of excellence in service delivery within the Health Department was commended.
‘SEHAT CARD SERVICES FULLY RESTORED’
Chief Executive Sehat Card Dr Riaz Tanoli on Monday said that all the services under Sehat Card initiative have been restored.
In a statement issued here, he said that measures have been taken to prevent misuse of the services in the private sector.
He said that earlier some services including maternity, tonsils, appendix operations, angiography and other services were limited to government hospitals.