KP minister seeks details of Sehat Card

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Qasim Ali Shah on Monday chaired the meeting of the department after assuming charge of the minister office.

Upon his arrival, the minister was welcomed by the Secretary and the DGs and heads of differ­ent programmes. An introduc­tory session was held with the staff of the Health Department.

Secretary Health Mehmood Aslam Wazir presented a de­tailed review of the Health De­partment, an overview of all ongoing development projects and the current situation in the health department.

The minister was also briefed about health card, ten MTIs and other independent institutions.

The KP health minister was told that the budget of the Health Department has exceed­ed Rs207 billion, adding that more than Rs88 billion have been spent so far under the heads of electricity and devel­opment projects

The minister sought details of Health Card Plus.

Chief Executive Sehat Card Plus Dr Riaz Tanoli replied that a comprehensive briefing on the initiative will be presented to the minister soon.

Later, the minister proceed­ed to the Directorate General of Health Services for an official tour.

DG Health Dr Shaukat Ali pre­sented a floral arrangement to Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah, extending a warm welcome.

DG Health briefed the minis­ter about the Directorate Gener­al and organised an introducto­ry session with directors.

After receiving a detailed briefing from DG Health, Minis­ter Syed Qasim Ali Shah issued directives emphasising the es­sential provision of free and necessary medications in hos­pitals.

Ensuring uninterrupted de­livery of healthcare services, in­cluding utilisation of donors for a robust supply chain, was high­lighted.

Priority areas discussed in­cluded polio eradication, provi­sion of free medicines, and the delivery of top-notch healthcare services, especially through Health Card, in remote regions.

DG Health shared successful achievements in improving ser­vice delivery within the Health Department.

Syed Qasim Ali Shah ex­pressed the importance of en­hancing healthcare services, emphasising the commitment to ensuring the availability of essential medicines in hospitals. The relentless pursuit of excel­lence in service delivery with­in the Health Department was commended.

‘SEHAT CARD SERVICES FULLY RESTORED’

Chief Executive Sehat Card Dr Riaz Tanoli on Monday said that all the services under Se­hat Card initiative have been re­stored.

In a statement issued here, he said that measures have been taken to prevent misuse of the services in the private sector.

He said that earlier some ser­vices including maternity, ton­sils, appendix operations, an­giography and other services were limited to government hospitals.