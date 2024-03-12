KU academic council approves allocation of quota of 2pc seats for minorities

KARACHI - The meeting of the Academic Council of the University of Ka­rachi approved the allocation of the quota of two percent re­served seats for religious mi­norities on the campus.

The KU Academic Council was chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the meet­ing was held at the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium on Monday. The Universities and Boards Department of the Sindh government has written a letter to the public sector uni­versities to adopt the agenda as a policy matter. Meanwhile, the participants of the meeting mentioned that the merits of admissions criteria would re­main the same for the religious minorities and the students should fulfil their applications to secure their admissions.

The KU Academic Council approved the Anti-Plagiarism Policy 2.0, issued by the HEC-Is­lamabad, and also approved the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan’s recommendations to give 10 ad­ditional admissions/seats to Gil­git/Baltistan and Balochistan in the Faculty of Pharmacy.

In light of the letter of the Higher Education Commis­sion Islamabad, regarding the implementation of the Affilia­tion Policy 2024, the commit­tee was formed.

The convener of the commit­tee is Prof Dr Faiyaz Vaid, and members include Prof Dr Anila Amber Malik, Prof Dr Farah Iqbal, Prof Dr Tanzeem ul-Fir­doos, Prof Munawar Abbas, and Prof Muhammad Ashraf.

This committee would pre­pare a detailed report after mu­tual consultation and submit it to the KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi and later that report will be sent to HEC-Islamabad.

To implement the Seerat course, Quran’s translation, Tajweed, and Tafsir course, as per the direction of the Senate Secretariat Islamabad, the KU Academic Council formed a five-member committee.

The convener of the com­mittee is Prof Dr Anila Amber Malik, while other members in­clude Dr Sheikh Muhyiddin, Dr Iftikhar Shafi, Dean of Faculty of Islamic Studies, Prof Dr Zahid Ali Zahidi, and Director Seerat Chair, Dr Aziz ur Rahman Safi.

This committee will send their recommendations to the KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi and it will be shared with the mem­bers of the KU Academic Council in the next meeting.

During the meeting, the rep­resentatives of college teach­ers highlighted the problems they are facing due to the ab­sence of the college’s academic calendar and shared that it is causing serious issues for the colleges affiliated with the University of Karachi.

The KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi informed the participants of the meeting that the inter­mediate board is continuously delaying the announcements of the results which is affecting the implementation process of the college’s academic calendar.

He shared that the KU second­ed your concern and mentioned that the colleges should have a proper academic calendar. A six-member committee was formed to resolve the issue of the aca­demic calendar for the colleges.

The committee members in­clude its convener the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy Prof Dr Muhammad Haris Shoaib, and members Prof Dr Basit An­sari, the Controller of Examina­tions Dr Shahid Zaheer Zaidi, Prof Dr Naima Saeed, Prof Dr Naveed, and Prof Munawar Ab­bas, will prepare a report and would submit it to the KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi.

The KU Academic Council elects Prof Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadar, Prof Dr Taseer Ahmed Khan, and Prof Dr Uzma Ashiq through voting as representatives of the Academic Council on the Ad­vanced Studies and Research Board for three years and their tenure would start from the next ASRB meeting.

In the meeting, the KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi also issued instructions to recon­stitute and update the Board of Studies of the departments within a month, and directed to present it in the next meeting.

Earlier, the resolutions of the Academic Council meeting held on April 10, 2023, and the special session of October 17, 2023, were approved and the resolutions of the ASRB meet­ing dated February 07, April 05, May 30, and August 17, 2023, were also approved.

Meanwhile, the KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi congratulated the newly-elected members of the Academic Council and Prof Dr Muhammad Haris Shoaib as Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Prof Dr Musrat Jahan Yusuf for assuming the duties of Dean of the Faculty of Sciences.