LAHORE - Lahore Police has registered a case against 38 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and leaders for alleged arson and vandalism on Mall Road during a recent protest. The FIR (First Information Re­port), lodged at Anarkali police station, accuses PTI leaders and workers, including Hafiz Far­hat Abbas, Fawzia, Hadira, and Hamida Bibi, of serious offenses under Pakistan’s penal code. These charges include terrorism, kidnapping, obstructing government functioning, and ha­rassment.