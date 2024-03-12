Lahore to get another Arfa Karim Tower

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday approved Arfa Karim Tower-II in Lahore.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. CBD CEO Imran Amin briefed the chief minister about IT City and Lahore Knowledge Park project.

Maryam gave in-principle approval for construction of 21-storey Arfa Karim Tower-II in Lahore. IT, education and film city projects will start soon in Lahore. Microsoft, Oracle and other big companies have expressed their willingness for IT City Lahore.

The chief minister issued directions to invite the big IT companies of China to build offices.

Speaking on this occasion, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz said the best IT companies from all over the world would be provided business opportunities in the IT City, and the campuses of the best universities in the world would be built for students from all over Pakistan, including Punjab.

Maryam ordered immediate contacts to establish campuses of the world's best universities in Education City and also set a deadline for the plan to establish Lahore Knowledge Park and IT City.

APROVAL GIVEN FOR FREE WI-FI PILOT PROJECT IN LAHORE

During the meeting, the chief minister also reviewed the free Wi-Fi pilot project in Lahore and gave the approval.

Free Wi-Fi project will be started at 10 places in the city in two weeks. Government will set up 516 free Wi-Fi points in the provincial capital. She also directed to start free Wi-Fi facility preferably at educational institutions, airport, railway station and bus stand.

The meeting was attended by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Adviser Pervez Rasheed, Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, chief secretary, senior member board of revenue, chairman P&D, secretary housing, secretary higher education, PITB chairman and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.