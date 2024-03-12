LCI, Netsol reach final of Corporate Cricket Tournament

LAHORE - The teams of LCI and Netsol reached the final of the 12th Professor Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Memorial Corporate Cricket Tournament. In the first semifinal played at Pindi Gymkhana Cricket Ground, LCI defeated Old Ravians by seven wickets. Batting first, Old Ravians scored 168-5 in the allotted 20 overs. Umar (54) and Muhammad Ham­za (33) played well. For LCI team, Zulqarnain and Yusuf bagged two wickets each. In reply, the LCI team achieved the required target for the loss of three players. Mo­min hammered unbeaten 85 runs while Zulqarnain made unbeaten 38. In the second semifinal, Netsol thumped Multi brand team by eight wickets. Team Multi brand scored 117-8 in 20 overs while in reply, Netsol team achieved the target in the 13th over, losing just two wickets.