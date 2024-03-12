Lesco making transmission system more stable

LAHORE - In order to make the electricity trans­mission system more stable, the LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) is working on priority basis under the su­pervision of its Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, according to the company’s spokesman here Mon­day. He added that various measures are being taken to strengthen and integrate the power transmission system in the LESCO region spanning over five districts of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara. He elaborated that these measures included the construc­tion of new grid stations, system up-gradation, and installation of new power transformers of different efficiencies. He mentioned that the teams of GSE Circle of LESCO have completed several tasks for the improvement and strengthen­ing of the system such as enhancing the transformer’s capacity from 20/26MVA to 31.5/40MVA at Model Town Grid Sta­tion; and installation of 31.5/40MVA power transformer at Fatehgarh Grid Station. He said that these up-gradation and maintenance works would definite­ly improve the power supply mecha­nism in the respective areas, asserting that LESCO is striving hard to provide better facilities to its customers.

WAPDA ESTABLISHES HYDEL MUSEUM AT TARBELA

Water and Power Development Author­ity (WAPDA) has established Hydel Mu­seum at Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station comprising equipment of hydropower plants, aimed at preserving and portraying the tremendous heritage of WAPDA hydel power stations. Ac­cording to WAPDA spokesman here on Monday, the vintage electro-mechanical equipment and parts of Jabban, War­sak, Tarbela, Renala, Kurrum Garhi and Chitral hydel power stations have been showcased in the museum. Besides, the model of Jabban Hydel Power Station (1937) and structural model of Tarbela Dam have also been displayed there. Member (Power) WAPDA Jamil Akhtar inaugurated the WAPDA Hydel Museum. The inaugural ceremony was also at­tended by GM Hydel (Development) Ih­sanullah, GM (Power) Tarbela Nasrum Min Allah, GM Tarbela Dam Project An­war Shah, Chief Engineer (O&M) Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station Mu­hammad Tariq, Chief Engineer Tarbela 4th Extension Turesh Kumar, Chief En­gineer (Power) Tarbela Naseem Khan, Principal, WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela Brig (Retd) Rafaqat Islam. Addressing the ceremony, the Member (Power) said that WAPDA Hydel Museum has been es­tablished at Tarbela Dam, being the larg­est power station in the country. Tarbela is a hub of power system, a role model and a symbol of pride for all of us, he added. Terming the WAPDA Hydel Muse­um a great initiative of the Authority, the Member (Power) appreciated the dedi­cated efforts made by GM (Power) Tar­bela, Chief Engineer (O&M) Tarbela 4th Extension and their team for preserving WAPDA’s assets at the Museum.