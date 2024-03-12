'Magician' arrested at Dubai airport, weird items recovered

In a surprising incident, a passenger was taken into custody for carrying weird items, probably used in sorcery, at the Dubai International Airport.

According to the details, the passenger landed at the Dubai airport from an African country. On suspicion, the customs officials conducted a thorough search, uncovering a shocking collection packed inside a plastic box.



The officials of the Dubai Customs recovered a live snake, a monkey's hand, a dead bird and eggs wrapped in cotton from his language, according to a report published in Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm.

The authorities also seized spells, talismans, and various tools containing paper clippings and other things, all believed to be intended for use in sorcery activities.

The items were handed over to the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai for further examination.

