Markets, grocery stores bustling ahead of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD - Ahead of the holy month of Ra­mazan, markets, malls, and gro­cery stores across the country wit­nessed a surge in buying activity. Enthusiastic shoppers, especial­ly women, eagerly sought the best discount deals on essential Ra­mazan items like dates, spices, and other staples.

The Utility Stores Corporation proactively reduced prices on var­ious items in anticipation of the upcoming month of Ramazan. Families were observed rushing towards grocery marts, according to a report aired by a private news channel. Customers expressed their satisfaction, enjoying the fes­tive Ramazan activities while pur­chasing essential kitchen items.

Routine kitchen essentials, in­cluding rice, pulses, eggs, milk, and basic spices, have been selling rap­idly, with quantities exceeding the usual demand, according to store­keepers. A customer visiting a utili­ty store noted the considerable rise in food, poultry products, and bev­erage consumption during the fast­ing month, attributing it to a change in eating patterns.Shopkeepers highlighted the high demand for basic products like vegetables, eggs, and meat during Ramazan. Citizens were reported taking advantage of ongoing offers from prominent re­tailers, especially in the food sector, as they shopped for much-needed grocery items to prepare the iftar fast-breaking meal.

As a large number of people flocked to the markets, law en­forcement agencies devised a special security plan to manage crowds and prevent untoward incidents, as reported by a traf­fic warden. With the hustle and bustle set to increase in the com­ing days, the markets geared up for the start of Ramazan, express­ing hope to make the celebrations more pleasurable for shoppers, as mentioned by another visitor.