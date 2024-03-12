Markets, grocery stores bustling ahead of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD - Ahead of the holy month of Ramazan, markets, malls, and grocery stores across the country witnessed a surge in buying activity. Enthusiastic shoppers, especially women, eagerly sought the best discount deals on essential Ramazan items like dates, spices, and other staples.
The Utility Stores Corporation proactively reduced prices on various items in anticipation of the upcoming month of Ramazan. Families were observed rushing towards grocery marts, according to a report aired by a private news channel. Customers expressed their satisfaction, enjoying the festive Ramazan activities while purchasing essential kitchen items.
Routine kitchen essentials, including rice, pulses, eggs, milk, and basic spices, have been selling rapidly, with quantities exceeding the usual demand, according to storekeepers. A customer visiting a utility store noted the considerable rise in food, poultry products, and beverage consumption during the fasting month, attributing it to a change in eating patterns.Shopkeepers highlighted the high demand for basic products like vegetables, eggs, and meat during Ramazan. Citizens were reported taking advantage of ongoing offers from prominent retailers, especially in the food sector, as they shopped for much-needed grocery items to prepare the iftar fast-breaking meal.
As a large number of people flocked to the markets, law enforcement agencies devised a special security plan to manage crowds and prevent untoward incidents, as reported by a traffic warden. With the hustle and bustle set to increase in the coming days, the markets geared up for the start of Ramazan, expressing hope to make the celebrations more pleasurable for shoppers, as mentioned by another visitor.