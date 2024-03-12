Maryam Nawaz, Canadian envoy discuss economic relations

LAHORE - Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon met Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif at the Chief Minis­ter’s office on Monday. Also present at the meeting were Executive Director Paki­stan Region Neil Steward, First Secretary Alicia Sosa, and Trade Commissioner Ali Khan. High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on becoming the first woman Chief Minis­ter of Punjab. The meeting focused on exploring avenues to enhance economic relations between Canada and Punjab. Discussions included increasing schol­arships for Punjab students at Canadian higher education institutions. Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her commitment to elevating economic ties with Canada.

PBA DELEGATION MEETS PUNJAB CM

A delegation from the Pakistan Broad­casting Association met with Chief Min­ister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The delegation included Mian Amir Mehm­ood, Shakeel Masood, Sultan Ali Lakhani, and Naz Afrin Sehgal. The delegation con­gratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on assuming office and hailed her as Chief Minister. During the meeting, the relationship between the Punjab govern­ment and electronic media was discussed. Maryam Nawaz Sharif assured the delega­tion of considering their suggestions. The meeting was attended by Senior Provin­cial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Infor­mation Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, and Provincial Advisor Pervaiz Rasheed.

CM OFFERS CONDOLENCES TO ASFANDYAR WALI ON WIFE’S DEMISE

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her condolences and heartfelt sympathy over the passing of the wife of ANP chief Asfandyar Wali. She conveyed her grief and solidarity with the bereaved family during this dif­ficult time.