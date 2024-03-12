Maryam Nawaz, Canadian envoy discuss economic relations

LAHORE - Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon met Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif at the Chief Minister’s office on Monday. Also present at the meeting were Executive Director Pakistan Region Neil Steward, First Secretary Alicia Sosa, and Trade Commissioner Ali Khan. High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on becoming the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab. The meeting focused on exploring avenues to enhance economic relations between Canada and Punjab. Discussions included increasing scholarships for Punjab students at Canadian higher education institutions. Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her commitment to elevating economic ties with Canada.
PBA DELEGATION MEETS PUNJAB CM
A delegation from the Pakistan Broadcasting Association met with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The delegation included Mian Amir Mehmood, Shakeel Masood, Sultan Ali Lakhani, and Naz Afrin Sehgal. The delegation congratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on assuming office and hailed her as Chief Minister. During the meeting, the relationship between the Punjab government and electronic media was discussed. Maryam Nawaz Sharif assured the delegation of considering their suggestions. The meeting was attended by Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, and Provincial Advisor Pervaiz Rasheed.
CM OFFERS CONDOLENCES TO ASFANDYAR WALI ON WIFE’S DEMISE
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her condolences and heartfelt sympathy over the passing of the wife of ANP chief Asfandyar Wali. She conveyed her grief and solidarity with the bereaved family during this difficult time.