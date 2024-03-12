Minister directs to increase agri production

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Ag­riculture Muhammad Sajjad on Mon­day said that the agriculture sector is very important and to make the prov­ince self-sufficient in agriculture and increase agricultural production, all officers of the department should play their full role.

Presiding over an introductory meet­ing with the officers of Agriculture De­partment, he said that Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa soil is very fertile, so we need to pay special attention to the agri­cultural sector. Secretary Agriculture Javed Marwat, DGs of all wings of the department and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that officers should use their skills to adopt a comprehen­sive strategy to make Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa self-sufficient in wheat crop and agricultural scientists should also use their experiences in this regard. He added that the vision of PTI founder chairman and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur is to make the country and the province economically self-sufficient by develop­ing the agriculture sector.

Keeping in view the plans should be arranged and perform their responsi­bilities honestly and efficiently so that the efficiency of the department can be improved and the problems of the landholders can be solved.