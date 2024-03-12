Minister directs to increase agri production

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad on Monday said that the agriculture sector is very important and to make the province self-sufficient in agriculture and increase agricultural production, all officers of the department should play their full role.
Presiding over an introductory meeting with the officers of Agriculture Department, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa soil is very fertile, so we need to pay special attention to the agricultural sector. Secretary Agriculture Javed Marwat, DGs of all wings of the department and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.
The minister said that officers should use their skills to adopt a comprehensive strategy to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa self-sufficient in wheat crop and agricultural scientists should also use their experiences in this regard. He added that the vision of PTI founder chairman and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur is to make the country and the province economically self-sufficient by developing the agriculture sector.
Keeping in view the plans should be arranged and perform their responsibilities honestly and efficiently so that the efficiency of the department can be improved and the problems of the landholders can be solved.