Tuesday, March 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Muslims throng mosques across Pakistan as Ramazan begins

Muslims throng mosques across Pakistan as Ramazan begins
Web Desk
5:15 PM | March 12, 2024
International

A large number of people thronged mosques across the country on the eve of first Ramazan. 

The holy month started the same day in the whole country. 

First Taraweeh prayer was offered in the mosques on Monday night. The mosques were also packed with people during the Fajr prayer. 

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced the sighting of Ramazan moon on Monday evening. The body recorded witnesses regarding Ramazan crescent sighting from Lahore, Swat, Dir, Peshawar and other cities. 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the officials concerned to continue the supply of gas and electricity to the consumers during the holy month of Ramazan.

Moreover, all the commercial and government banks will remain closed for public dealing on the first Ramazan.

Tags:

Web Desk

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1710220152.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024