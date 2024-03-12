Naseem Shah charged for code of conduct violation

LAHORE - Islamabad United’s Naseem Shah has been fined 10 per­cent of match fee for a level 1 breach of the HBL PSL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Person­nel during his side’s HBL PSL 9 fixture against Multan Sul­tans at the Pindi Cricket Sta­dium in Rawalpindi on Sun­day. Naseem was charged for violating Article 2.2 which deals with abuse of cricket equipment or cloth­ing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings. Naseem had kicked the stumps after the final ball of Multan Sul­tans’ innings. Since Naseem pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama, there was no need of a formal hearing. The charge was im­posed by on-field umpires Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Muhammad Asif. Meanwhile, in a separate incident in the same match, Multan Sultans were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate. Sultans were ruled to be one over short of their target by match referee Roshan Mahanama, who took into consideration time allowances before arriving at the decision. As such, and in accordance with Article 2.22 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, each player was fined 10 percent of his match fee.