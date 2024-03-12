Tuesday, March 12, 2024
NDMA to host world expo on disaster risk reduction

March 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD    -  Building on the success of the previous year’s expo, the PIEDRR 2024 aims to foster dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of knowledge. Dedicated to creating safer and more resilient so­cieties capable of withstanding global disasters, the expo welcomes participants from 44 coun­tries, including member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), and partner countries of NDMA.

The key objectives of PIEDRR 2024 include es­tablishing collaborative partnerships, facilitating knowledge exchange among global experts, prac­titioners, and policymakers. Acting as a global platform, the expo will deliberate on anticipatory actions, offer practical recommendations for a safer and more resilient world from poly-disas­ters. Featuring a diverse array of participants, including international and bilateral partners, high-level dignitaries, government officials, poli­cy makers, experts, emergency responders, glob­al academia, and think tanks, PIEDRR 2024 prom­ises to be a dynamic and impactful gathering.

