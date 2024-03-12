NDMA to host world expo on disaster risk reduction

ISLAMABAD - Building on the success of the previous year’s expo, the PIEDRR 2024 aims to foster dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of knowledge. Dedicated to creating safer and more resilient societies capable of withstanding global disasters, the expo welcomes participants from 44 countries, including member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), and partner countries of NDMA.
The key objectives of PIEDRR 2024 include establishing collaborative partnerships, facilitating knowledge exchange among global experts, practitioners, and policymakers. Acting as a global platform, the expo will deliberate on anticipatory actions, offer practical recommendations for a safer and more resilient world from poly-disasters. Featuring a diverse array of participants, including international and bilateral partners, high-level dignitaries, government officials, policy makers, experts, emergency responders, global academia, and think tanks, PIEDRR 2024 promises to be a dynamic and impactful gathering.