New DG RDA Kinza Murtaza takes charge

RAWALPINDI - Kinza Murtaza as­sumed the role of Director General (DG) of Rawalpin­di Development Authority (RDA) on Monday, follow­ing a notification from the Services and General De­partment (S&GM) of the Government of Punjab. In a welcome gesture, Additional Director General RDA Awais Manzoor Tarar, along with Director Admin and Finance RDA Asif Mehmood Janjua and other officers, greeted the newly appointed DG.

Expressing her commit­ment upon taking charge, DG RDA Kinza Murtaza em­phasized the need to en­hance RDA’s performance and play a constructive role in the development of Rawalpindi. She directed RDA officers and staff to ad­here to daily office hours. A visit to the Rawalpindi Busi­ness Facilitation Center en­sued, where DG RDA re­viewed its operations. The center houses desks for 18 different departments, facil­itating coordination among entities like Municipal Cor­poration, Small Industries, Police, and Tourism.

During the briefing at the center, it was high­lighted that approval for individual commercial and industrial construc­tions would be expedited within 30 days, with com­pletion certificates pro­cessed in the same time­frame and changes in land use addressed within 45 days. DG RDA emphasized that the Business Facilita­tion Center aims to provide comprehensive support to the business communi­ty, streamlining processes and consolidating services under one roof.