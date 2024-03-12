New DG RDA Kinza Murtaza takes charge

RAWALPINDI - Kinza Murtaza assumed the role of Director General (DG) of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Monday, following a notification from the Services and General Department (S&GM) of the Government of Punjab. In a welcome gesture, Additional Director General RDA Awais Manzoor Tarar, along with Director Admin and Finance RDA Asif Mehmood Janjua and other officers, greeted the newly appointed DG.
Expressing her commitment upon taking charge, DG RDA Kinza Murtaza emphasized the need to enhance RDA’s performance and play a constructive role in the development of Rawalpindi. She directed RDA officers and staff to adhere to daily office hours. A visit to the Rawalpindi Business Facilitation Center ensued, where DG RDA reviewed its operations. The center houses desks for 18 different departments, facilitating coordination among entities like Municipal Corporation, Small Industries, Police, and Tourism.
During the briefing at the center, it was highlighted that approval for individual commercial and industrial constructions would be expedited within 30 days, with completion certificates processed in the same timeframe and changes in land use addressed within 45 days. DG RDA emphasized that the Business Facilitation Center aims to provide comprehensive support to the business community, streamlining processes and consolidating services under one roof.