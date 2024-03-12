Nutritional & colostrum

Mr. Shakeel Ahmad conducted a study on the nutritional at­tributes of Pakistani buffalo, cow, camel colostrum, and transition milk under the supervision of Dr. Saima Inayat, Chairperson of the Department of Dairy Technology.

Little work on the nutritional at­tributes of colostrum and transi­tion milk of Pakistani indigenous breeds of buffalo, cattle, and cam­el has been carried out yet. A de­tailed and comparative study of the nutritive quality of colos­trum and transition milk would be more helpful for determining their beneficial effects for neo­nates, humans, and for further re­search purposes.

Pakistan is blessed with a vari­ety of animals (large ruminants) with special qualities. Keeping in view the above, the following study was designed to determine detailed nutritional quality at­tributes of buffalo (Nili Ravi and Kundi), cow (Sahiwal and Cho­listani), and camel (Marecha and Brela) colostrum and transition milk of famous Pakistani indige­nous breeds.

Nutritional attributes of colos­trum and transition milk sam­ples were included in chemical and physical analysis, immuno­globulins, minerals, lactoferrin & lysozyme, fatty acids, viscosity of colostrum, and transition milk samples according to the standard methods. This study was helpful to understand, compare the nu­tritional attributes and immuno­globulins of colostrum and transi­tion milk of important indigenous breeds of Pakistan (buffalo, cow, and camel) as little work has been done on these but was not previ­ously studied in detail.

This investigation was imparting better knowledge of nutritional attributes and quality character­istics of colostrum and transition­al milk of local breeds and species.

SHAKEEL AHMAD,

Lahore.