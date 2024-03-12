Nutritional & colostrum

Mr. Shakeel Ahmad conducted a study on the nutritional attributes of Pakistani buffalo, cow, camel colostrum, and transition milk under the supervision of Dr. Saima Inayat, Chairperson of the Department of Dairy Technology.
Little work on the nutritional attributes of colostrum and transition milk of Pakistani indigenous breeds of buffalo, cattle, and camel has been carried out yet. A detailed and comparative study of the nutritive quality of colostrum and transition milk would be more helpful for determining their beneficial effects for neonates, humans, and for further research purposes.
Pakistan is blessed with a variety of animals (large ruminants) with special qualities. Keeping in view the above, the following study was designed to determine detailed nutritional quality attributes of buffalo (Nili Ravi and Kundi), cow (Sahiwal and Cholistani), and camel (Marecha and Brela) colostrum and transition milk of famous Pakistani indigenous breeds.
Nutritional attributes of colostrum and transition milk samples were included in chemical and physical analysis, immunoglobulins, minerals, lactoferrin & lysozyme, fatty acids, viscosity of colostrum, and transition milk samples according to the standard methods. This study was helpful to understand, compare the nutritional attributes and immunoglobulins of colostrum and transition milk of important indigenous breeds of Pakistan (buffalo, cow, and camel) as little work has been done on these but was not previously studied in detail.
This investigation was imparting better knowledge of nutritional attributes and quality characteristics of colostrum and transitional milk of local breeds and species.
SHAKEEL AHMAD,
Lahore.