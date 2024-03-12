OAKS organises ‘Empower Her Festival’ at Kinnaird College

LAHORE - The Old Associates of Kinnaird’s Society (OAKS) here the other day (March 9) organized “Empower Her Festival” at Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore. The festival celebrated women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship, bringing together women from diverse backgrounds to share their stories, insights, and experiences under the inspiring umbrella of the UN Women’s Day theme: “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress and Economic Growth.” This theme resonated deeply with the mission of the Empower Her Festival, emphasizing the importance of investing in women’s empowerment as a catalyst for societal advancement and economic prosperity. Embracing the rich legacy of Kinnaird College, the OAKS Festival provided a dynamic platform for women to showcase their talents and entrepreneurial ventures. More than 50 OAKS entrepreneurs, displayed their diverse array of creations. From Basket Bazar to Hope Uplift, Barcode to Saniya Khan, the festival buzzed with entrepreneurial energy.