OAKS organises ‘Empower Her Festival’ at Kinnaird College

LAHORE - The Old Associates of Kinnaird’s Society (OAKS) here the other day (March 9) organized “Empower Her Festival” at Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore. The festival celebrated women’s empower­ment and entrepreneurship, bringing together women from di­verse backgrounds to share their stories, insights, and experiences under the inspiring umbrella of the UN Women’s Day theme: “In­vest in Women: Accelerate Prog­ress and Economic Growth.” This theme resonated deeply with the mission of the Empower Her Fes­tival, emphasizing the importance of investing in women’s empow­erment as a catalyst for societal advancement and economic pros­perity. Embracing the rich legacy of Kinnaird College, the OAKS Fes­tival provided a dynamic platform for women to showcase their talents and entrepreneurial ven­tures. More than 50 OAKS entre­preneurs, displayed their diverse array of creations. From Basket Bazar to Hope Uplift, Barcode to Saniya Khan, the festival buzzed with entrepreneurial energy.