Oppenheimer sweeps awards as Cillian Murphy wins best actor

HOLLYWOOD - Cillian Murphy has become the first Irish-born winner of the best actor award, as Oppenheimer swept the Oscars. The film dominated proceed­ings, winning best picture, best director for Chris­topher Nolan, and best supporting actor for Rob­ert Downey Jr. Murphy was named best leading actor for his acclaimed portrayal of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer. The actor said he was “overwhelmed” to have won, adding: “I’m a very proud Irishman standing here tonight.” He thanked Nolan and producer Emma Thomas for “the wildest, most exhilarating, most creatively satisfying journey you’ve taken me on”. Murphy also paid tribute to “every single crew and cast member, you carried me through”. He concluded: “We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or for worse, we are all living in Oppenheimer’s world, so I’d like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere.” The ceremony saw Oppenheimer win seven priz­es overall, while Poor Things took four - includ­ing best actress for Emma Stone - and The Zone of Interest scored two. Downey Jr won best sup­porting actor for his portrayal of US government official Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer. Accepting the award, the actor joked: “I’d like to thank my terrible childhood, and the Academy, in that or­der. “I needed this job more than it needed me,” he continued. “I stand here before you a better man because of it.” The star also paid tribute to his wife Susan Downey, who he said had found him as a “a snarling rescue pet”, adding that she “loved me back to life, that’s why I’m here”. Downey Jr, best known for his run as Marvel’s Iron Man, has en­joyed a hugely successful Hollywood comeback after serious drug addiction issues more than two decades ago, which saw him serve a prison sentence after missing court-ordered drug tests. He concluded his speech by telling the audience: “What we do is meaningful and what we decide to make is important.” Host Jimmy Kimmel joked the cast and crew were “getting Oppen-hammered at the bar”, such was the film’s success. As he ac­cepted his first ever best director Oscar, Nolan said: “Thank you to those who have been there for me, believed in me for my whole career.” Address­ing the Academy, he said: “Movies are just a little bit over 100 years old, we don’t know where this incredible journey is going from here, but to know that you think I’m a meaningful part of it means the world to me.” A somewhat disorientated-look­ing Al Pacino appeared to forget to introduce the 10 nominees for best picture, before going straight to announcing Oppenheimer as the winner of the night’s top prize. Accepting the prize, producer Emma Thomas said: “I think any of us who make movies dream of this moment. But it seemed so unlikely that it would ever actually happen.” Op­penheimer also won best editing, original score and cinematography. However, it lost several other technical categories, denying it a record-breaking number of wins. Instead, the unusual steampunk drama Poor Things won best production design, costume design, make-up and hairstyling, as well as best actress for Emma Stone. The Yorgos Lan­thimos film follows an infant whose brain has been implanted into the body of an adult woman, who then goes on an adventure of discovery across the world. “This is really overwhelming,” Stone said in her speech. “I am so deeply honoured to share this with every cast member, crew member, every per­son who poured their love, care and brilliance into the making of this film.”