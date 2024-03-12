Oscar winners in main categories

HOLLYWOOD - Here are the winners in key categories for the 96th Academy Awards, which were handed out in Hollywood on Sunday. Christopher Nolan’s “Oppen­heimer” was the big winner of the night with seven awards, while “Poor Things” -- a female take on the Frankenstein story -- won four.

Best picture:.......................................................... “Oppenheimer”

Best director:........................................................ Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Best actor:.............................................................. Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Best actress:.......................................................... Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best supporting actor:.................................... Robert Downey Jr, “Oppenheimer”

Best supporting actress:................................ Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best original screenplay:............................... Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Best adapted screenplay:.............................. Cord Jefferson, “American Fiction”

Best international feature film:................. “The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)

Best animated feature:................................... “The Boy and the Heron”

Best documentary feature:.......................... “20 Days in Mariupol”

Best original score:........................................... Ludwig Goransson, “Oppenheimer”

Best original song:............................................. Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, “What Was I Made

For?” from the “Barbie” soundtrack

Best cinematography:..................................... Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”

Best film editing:................................................ Jennifer Lame, “Oppenheimer”

Best makeup and hairstyling:..................... “Poor Things”

Best costume design:....................................... “Poor Things”

Best production design:................................. “Poor Things”

Best sound:............................................................ “The Zone of Interest”

Best visual effects:............................................. “Godzilla Minus One”