Over Rs30.72m tax recovered during drive: Excise dept

KARACHI - The Sindh Excise and Tax­ation Department during its ongoing road checking campaign collected over Rs30.75 million tax from defaulting vehicle owners.

The road checking cam­paign began on February 19 and continued till March 07.

A total of 37,097 vehicles were checked during the campaign including 8,390 in Karachi, 10,479 Hyder­abad, 4,246 Sukkur, 4,681 Larkana, 3,570 Mirpurkhas and 5,731 vehicles were checked in Shaheed Bena­zirabad. A total of 3,262 vehicles were impounded while documents of 3,419 vehicles were seized.