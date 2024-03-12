Over Rs30.72m tax recovered during drive: Excise dept

KARACHI - The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department during its ongoing road checking campaign collected over Rs30.75 million tax from defaulting vehicle owners.
The road checking campaign began on February 19 and continued till March 07.
A total of 37,097 vehicles were checked during the campaign including 8,390 in Karachi, 10,479 Hyderabad, 4,246 Sukkur, 4,681 Larkana, 3,570 Mirpurkhas and 5,731 vehicles were checked in Shaheed Benazirabad. A total of 3,262 vehicles were impounded while documents of 3,419 vehicles were seized.