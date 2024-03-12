Pakistan Navy recovers bodies of 10 missing fishermen

KARACHI - The Pakistan Navy (PN) in coordination with Pa­kistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) recov­ered 10 dead bodies out of 14 missing fisherman of boat Al-Assad in a joint search and rescue oper­ation. The Search and Rescue operation was start­ed on 5th in open sea. Despite dense marine traffic in vicinity of accident, time lapse and choppy sea conditions the dead bodies of 10 missing fisher­men were recovered on Monday, a Pakistan Navy news release said. The fishing boat Al-Assad with an onboard crew of 45 capsized in open sea off Ha­jmbro creek on March 5th due to inclement weath­er. Search operation involved multiple assets of PN and PMSA including aircraft, helicopters, ships and speed boats.

Major breakthrough of search efforts materi­alised on Monday when PMSS REHMAT, upon re­ceipt of information from deployed units, recov­ered 10 dead bodies of missing fishermen. The recovered bodies have been handed over to con­cerned civil authorities for further formalities. The conduct of continuous Search and rescue opera­tion by PN and PMSA is a manifestation of PN’s re­solve to assist in every civil calamity at Sea.