On March 12, 1938, the Anschluss occurred, an important moment in European history. This was the annexation of Austria into Nazi Germany. German troops entered Austria without facing resistance, and the annexation was announced the next day. The move was part of Adolf Hitler’s strategy to unify all German-speaking peoples under one nation, and it significantly altered the geopolitical landscape of Europe, setting the stage for further aggression that would lead to World War II. The Anschluss was met with widespread approval in Germany and among many in Austria, but it also faced international condemnation and marked a significant failure of the Western powers’ policy of appeasement towards Hitler.