On March 12, 1938, the Anschluss occurred, an im­portant moment in European histo­ry. This was the an­nexation of Austria into Nazi Germa­ny. German troops entered Austria without facing re­sistance, and the annexation was an­nounced the next day. The move was part of Adolf Hitler’s strategy to unify all German-speaking peoples under one nation, and it signifi­cantly altered the geopolitical landscape of Europe, setting the stage for further aggression that would lead to World War II. The Anschluss was met with widespread approval in Germany and among many in Austria, but it also faced international condemna­tion and marked a significant failure of the Western powers’ policy of appeasement towards Hitler.