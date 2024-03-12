Planning Ministry all set to submit National Planning Framework before NEC

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Planning, De­velopment & Special Initia­tives is all set to submit the National Planning Framework (NPF) before the National Eco­nomic Council (NEC).

The National Planning Framework (NPF) will layout the national objectives and ensure that the polices, plans and projects contribute for the provision of public goods and improve service delivery.

The Planning Ministry on Monday organized a workshop on NPF which was attended by Deputy Chairman Plan­ning Commission of Pakistan Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Ministry, Awais Manzur Sumra and oth­er federal and provincial offi­cials of the various ministries. NPF aims to guide planning process, development and im­prove project effectiveness. It will help to define contours for federal and provincial public investment financing.

It will also aim to harmonize development spending, done through federal and provin­cial development programs, to achieve optimum development outcomes at all levels; federal, provincial and local. Speaking at the occasion, Deputy Chair­man Planning Commission, Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan NPF is a milestone for deter­mining and coordinating the national and development pri­orities between the federation and the provinces. This frame­work will set the guidelines for determining the scope of federal and provincial govern­ments in the effective use of resources and national priori­ties,” said Khan, emphasizing that public welfare is the re­sponsibility of the government, while there is a need to clearly define which areas of develop­ment are under the jurisdiction of the provincial governments and federal government.

He further said that we have to change the thinking that the provincial government lacks human capacity and provinces do not have financial powers, rather he said that our prov­inces are rich in human, natu­ral and financial resources.

He further added that in or­der to ensure the efficient use of resources, there is a need to work on a solid basis for effec­tive use of existing resources, utilization of capacity and im­provement of efficiency. While highlighting the framework, he said that it will determine the effective use of the country’s resources and the correct direc­tion of development. As a result of the framework, there will be coordination between the fed­eral government and the prov­inces in development matters and it will also help in transfer­ring the development process to the local level, he added.

Speaking at the workshop, Secretary Ministry of Plan­ning Owais Manzoor Samra said that the Ministry of Plan­ning and Planning Commis­sion held several meetings in preparation of this framework and the purpose of this work­shop is to get feedback from all relevant authorities so that it can be presented before the National Economic Council. During the workshop, Dr. Mu­hammad Afzal gave a compre­hensive briefing on the NPF.