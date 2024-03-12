Plantation drive started in South Waziristan

Plantation drive has been started in South Waziristan under the supervision of Pakistan Army.

The climate and soil of South Waziristan are highly favorable for forest growth.

South Waziristan has forests on an area of ninety five thousand acres.

With the help of Pakistan Army, planting of fifty thousand Chalghoza saplings has been started on 120 acre of land. Chalghoza on an area of one acre can generate an economic benefit of up to one million rupees annually.

Seventy thousand olive trees are also being transplanted free of charge by the Pakistan Army.

Pakistan Army and Forest Department are also working tirelessly to protect forests and prevent wood cutting.