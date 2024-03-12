PLRA collects Rs 25b

LAHORE - The Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) reported a collection of approximately Rs 25 billion during the fiscal year 2023-24, spanning from July to November. According to a PLRA spokesperson, this sum includes revenue from fard and mutation services extended to around 1.6 million individuals. Service charges amounting to Rs 6 billion were allocated to the provincial government, Rs 1.5 billion to PLRA, Rs 2 billion for local government tax (TTIP), and around Rs 15 billion for the Federal Government (FBR) under reform initiatives. In an effort to enhance user convenience, PLRA has implemented measures like e-registration for the registry process, alongside ongoing initiatives for computerizing urban land records and obtaining ISO certification. DG Punjab Land Records Authority, Saira Umar, emphasized the integration of modern technology and advanced software, enabling the automatic acquisition of land record services within PLRA.
PUNJAB ADMIN IMPLEMENTS RAMAZAN PRICE CONTROL MECHANISM
Under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration has established a mechanism to control prices during the Holy month of Ramazan on Monday. According to details, a spokesman for the district administration informed local journalists that price control camps have been set up in all major bazaars of the district, with price-controlling magistrates present in two shifts. These magistrates will address public complaints on the spot from 9 am to 6:30 pm. Additionally, 28 magistrates will monitor prices in 14 major bazaars across the district, including locations such as Fawara Chowk, Kalma Chowk, Ayub Chowk, Railway crossing Gojra Road (Tehsil Jhang), Main Chowk, Rodu Sultan, Main Bazar Shorkot Cantt, Shorkot City (Tehsil Shorkot), and main bazaars of Garhmaharaja, Garh Mor, and Ahmedpur Sial. Other Price Controlling Magistrates will also conduct surprise visits to ensure price compliance in their respective areas.