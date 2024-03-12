PLRA collects Rs 25b

LAHORE - The Punjab Land Records Author­ity (PLRA) reported a collection of approximately Rs 25 billion during the fiscal year 2023-24, spanning from July to November. According to a PLRA spokesperson, this sum in­cludes revenue from fard and muta­tion services extended to around 1.6 million individuals. Service charges amounting to Rs 6 billion were allo­cated to the provincial government, Rs 1.5 billion to PLRA, Rs 2 billion for local government tax (TTIP), and around Rs 15 billion for the Federal Government (FBR) under reform ini­tiatives. In an effort to enhance user convenience, PLRA has implemented measures like e-registration for the registry process, alongside ongoing initiatives for computerizing urban land records and obtaining ISO cer­tification. DG Punjab Land Records Authority, Saira Umar, emphasized the integration of modern technol­ogy and advanced software, enabling the automatic acquisition of land re­cord services within PLRA.

PUNJAB ADMIN IMPLEMENTS RAMAZAN PRICE CONTROL MECHANISM

Under the direction of Chief Minis­ter Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration has es­tablished a mechanism to control prices during the Holy month of Ramazan on Monday. According to details, a spokesman for the district administration informed local jour­nalists that price control camps have been set up in all major bazaars of the district, with price-controlling mag­istrates present in two shifts. These magistrates will address public com­plaints on the spot from 9 am to 6:30 pm. Additionally, 28 magistrates will monitor prices in 14 major bazaars across the district, including locations such as Fawara Chowk, Kalma Chowk, Ayub Chowk, Railway crossing Go­jra Road (Tehsil Jhang), Main Chowk, Rodu Sultan, Main Bazar Shorkot Cantt, Shorkot City (Tehsil Shorkot), and main bazaars of Garhmaharaja, Garh Mor, and Ahmedpur Sial. Other Price Controlling Magistrates will also conduct surprise visits to ensure price compliance in their respective areas.