PMAS-AAUR celebrates Women’s Day with empowerment vision

RAWALPINDI - International Women’s Day reso­nated with empowerment at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on Monday under the theme “She Leads, She Succeeds.” The Faculty of Agriculture, in collaboration with Mobilink Bank, orchestrated the event to underscore women’s empower­ment for the betterment of fami­lies and society. Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza (T.I.), a key figure from the Higher Education Commission, Pakistan, graced the occasion as the chief guest, joined by Ms. Al­veena Tahir from Mobilink Bank.

In her address, Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza emphasized the pivotal role of education in uplifting so­ciety, particularly for women. Encouraging female students to strengthen their capabilities, she urged them to compete with chal­lenges and actively contribute to the country’s development. Ms. Alveena Tahir, the Guest of Hon­our, pledged full support from Mobilink Bank, including the establishment of a Centre of Ex­cellence, while also highlighting women’s rights and their societal contributions. Ms. Anjum Asad Amin shared an inspiring success story in organic farming, illustrat­ing the transformative impact of entrepreneurship on farming, markets, and women’s develop­ment centers in Upper Punjab.