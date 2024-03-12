PMAS-AAUR celebrates Women’s Day with empowerment vision

RAWALPINDI - International Women’s Day resonated with empowerment at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on Monday under the theme “She Leads, She Succeeds.” The Faculty of Agriculture, in collaboration with Mobilink Bank, orchestrated the event to underscore women’s empowerment for the betterment of families and society. Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza (T.I.), a key figure from the Higher Education Commission, Pakistan, graced the occasion as the chief guest, joined by Ms. Alveena Tahir from Mobilink Bank.
In her address, Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza emphasized the pivotal role of education in uplifting society, particularly for women. Encouraging female students to strengthen their capabilities, she urged them to compete with challenges and actively contribute to the country’s development. Ms. Alveena Tahir, the Guest of Honour, pledged full support from Mobilink Bank, including the establishment of a Centre of Excellence, while also highlighting women’s rights and their societal contributions. Ms. Anjum Asad Amin shared an inspiring success story in organic farming, illustrating the transformative impact of entrepreneurship on farming, markets, and women’s development centers in Upper Punjab.