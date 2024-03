KARACHI - In a notable act of honesty, a traf­fic personnel Faizan Ali Shah was lauded and rewarded by Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, Khadim Hussain Rind, for returning a lost wallet. The announce­ment included the issuance of CC-I certificates and cash rewards to recognise Shah’s integrity. This commendation highlighted the commitment of Karachi’s Traffic Police to uphold honesty and integrity in their duties, as praised by officials like Additional IGP Khadim Hussain Rind.