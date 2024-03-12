Tuesday, March 12, 2024
President, PM felicitate nation on advent of Ramadan

Web Desk
9:19 AM | March 12, 2024
President Asif Ali Zardari has congratulated the entire Pakistani nation and Muslims around the world on the advent of Ramadan.

In his message, he said Ramadan provides us with a golden opportunity to become an ideal Muslim by devoting ourselves to the obedience and servitude of the Allah Almighty.

President appealed the international community and the Muslim Ummah to help the oppressed Palestinians as well and called for immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the Pakistani nation and Muslims around the world on the auspicious occasion of Ramadan.

In his message, he acknowledged that this blessed month as a special mercy and blessing from Allah Almighty, provides us with the opportunity to embrace the blessings.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that Pakistan is currently grappling with economic challenges. He said the government has announced a historic Ramadan relief package.

The Prime Minister urged all wealthy Pakistanis to help poor and needy in their communities during this holy month of fasting.

He appealed the entire nation to remember the oppressed people of Gaza and Palestine, who are suffering under oppression and aggression, in their prayers.

The Prime Minister urged his fellow countrymen to remember their Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who are enduring atrocities at the hands of Indian oppression.

