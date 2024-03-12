Prosecution system to be improved for provision of speedy justice: Minister

FAISALABAD - Provincial Minister for Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sindhu said that pros­ecution system would be improved for provision of speedy justice in addition to appointing human rights defenders at district level.

Addressing a press conference dur­ing his visit to Circuit House Faisala­bad here on Monday, he condemned the incidents of Madina Town and Hari Singhwala where hairs of a Christian girl (13) were removed and 10-year-old girl was married forcibly.

He said that justice would be pro­vided by adopting zero tolerance in both cases and the accused involved in these incidents would be taken to task.

He also visited the residences of victim girls and conveyed message of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz that Punjab government would fully support the victim families for early provision of justice.

He also expressed sympathy for both girls and assured his fully cooperation all the times. No load-shedding during Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh times

There would be no load-shedding during the Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh times to facilitate the faithful dur­ing the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Monday that all FESCO feeders were included in category-I and FESCO region was declared as a load-shedding free zone. He said that a special cell was established at FESCO Headquarters to monitor distribution of electricity. FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir would positively monitor this monitoring cell where sufficient staff would re­main available round the clock to take prompt action on electricity re­lated complaints.

He said that chief engineers of all operation circles were also directed to take necessary steps for dealing with any emergency during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

In this connection, special teams were formed at circle, division and subdivision level to resolve electric­ity related complaints. The trolley mounted transformers were also provided to all subdivision so that these could be replaced immediately in case of defect in any power supply transformer, he added.