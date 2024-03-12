Provision of fertilizers to farmers at fixed rates must be ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani

LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Mu­hammad Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Monday that provision of fertiliz­ers to farmers at fixed rates must be ensured. He said this during his visit to Agriculture House here. He said that zero tolerance policy should be implemented against those who were involved in overcharging of fertiliz­ers and smuggling of sub-standard fertilizers. Punjab Agriculture (Ex­tension) Director General Dr Ishtiaq Hassan briefed the minister that till now overcharging of 294 fertilizers and 109 samples of non-standard agricultural drugs had been reported while 208 involved dealers had been handed over to police besides seizing 10,714 bags of substandard fertiliz­ers. Syed Muhammad Ashiq said that the arrest process should be ensured so that persons involved in such ille­gal activities meet their logical end. He further said that a new law was being introduced for the registration and issuance of licenses to dealers which would help in reducing prob­lems of farmers. The Minister sought a plan from the Director General of Agriculture (Extension) for “Cotton Revival” in every district and directed to bring maximum area under cot­ton cultivation and provide technical guidance to the farmers in this re­gard. Later, the Provincial Agriculture Minister visited the Marketing de­partment and issued instructions for further improvement while inspect­ing the monitoring of 51 Fair Price Shops established in connection with the Holy month of Ramadan. The Minister for Agriculture also issued orders to communicate the prices of essential commodities to people on a daily basis through social media and other mediums. Meanwhile, A special lecture on ‘customer services excellence’ was delivered to the staff­ers taking training classes here at Regional Training Centre (RTC) of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LE­SCO) on Monday. LESCO Additional Deputy Manager (RTC) Imran Anwar delivered the lecture that was also at­tended by Circle Training Centre’s In charge, Commercial Superintendent, Commercial Assistant and Revenue Staff. In his lecture, Imran Anwar apprised the participants that how to respect and guide the customers, adding that the respective staff must treat the angry customers with pa­tience and love.