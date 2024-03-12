PSX loses 38 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 38.45 points on Mon­day, witnessing a nomi­nal negative change of 0.06, closing at 65,755.31 points against 65,793.76 points the previous trading day. A total of 548,764,652 shares valu­ing Rs 16.605 billion were traded during the day as compared to 481,704,055 shares valuing Rs 16.992 billion the last day. Some 357 companies trans­acted their shares in the stock market; 220 of them recorded gains and 118 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 19 re­mained unchanged. The three top trading compa­nies were Cnergyico PK with 96,542,041 shares at Rs 5.11 per share, Hascol Petrol with 52,271,500 shares with 8.50 per share and Kohinoor Spining with 27,346,000 shares at Rs 5.31 per share.