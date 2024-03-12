PTI founder's sisters, 32 others' interim bail extended in Jinnah House attack case

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of 34 accused including sisters of PTI founder Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in the Jinnah House attack case.

The duty judge of the anti-terrorism court conducted a hearing of the interim bail plea of 34 accused including Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan.

The court adjourned the hearing, issuing orders of interim bail extension till April 20.

Talking to media after appearing in the court, Aleema Khan said what did the deal mean? Deal meant to keep mum. "We have been contacted by many people that if we keep quiet they will take PTI founder out of jail," they said.

She said cases of terrorism had been registered against them. "We have come to the court, but there is no judge, no investigation officer, even there is no judge. People are being harassed for nine months. Still the investigation is incomplete," she added.

She further said PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were fine. PTI founder had pain in intestine. "Superintendent should have told us so that we could arrange our doctor. The superintendent says we have to take permission from high-ups," she said.