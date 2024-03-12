PTI protests to continue till restoration of ‘mandate’: Latif Khosa

LAHORE - After dozens of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were arrested in Lahore allegedly for vio­lent protests, party leader Latif Khosa on Monday vowed that they would continue to hold demon­strations until their “mandate” was not given to them. Talking to media in Lahore, PTI leader Kho­sa said they had only one demand of conducting an audit of election results. The government could move on, if the mandate was restored, he main­tained. He also demanded the release of PTI found­er, leaders, especially female leaders, and workers.

Claiming that police had assaulted PTI’s work­ers, Khosa stressed that the party would continue its protests to uphold the people’s right to self-gov­ern and elect their representatives. “I will register an FIR against them for kidnapping. We’ll see how this government can run,” he said referring to po­lice’s arrest of PTI workers as abduction. He asked the police to tell on whose order they were car­rying out action against the political activists. The veteran politician apprised that he also went to the police station where he was made to sit for six hours in station house officer’s room. However, he admitted, no police official misbehaved with him.