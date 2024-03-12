Tuesday, March 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab admin implements Ramazan price control mechanism

Staff Reporter
March 12, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

JHANG   -  Under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration has es­tablished a mechanism to control prices during the Holy month of Ramazan on Monday. According to details, a spokesman for the district administration informed local journalists that price control camps have been set up in all ma­jor bazaars of the district, with price-controlling magistrates present in two shifts. These magistrates will address public com­plaints on the spot from 9 am to 6:30 pm. Addition­ally, 28 magistrates will monitor prices in 14 major bazaars across the district, including locations such as Fawara Chowk, Kalma Chowk, Ayub Chowk, Rail­way crossing Gojra Road (Tehsil Jhang), Main Chowk, Rodu Sultan, Main Bazar Shorkot Cantt, Shorkot City (Tehsil Shorkot), and main bazaars of Garhmaharaja, Garh Mor, and Ahmedpur Sial. Other Price Control­ling Magistrates will also conduct surprise visits to ensure price compliance in their respective areas. Citizens are encouraged to lodge complaints with mag­istrates if they experience overcharging. 

CJP laments FIA used SC name to get its work done

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1710137802.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024