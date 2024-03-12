Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Punjab home dept bans meetings with PTI founder in Adiala Jail, media coverage

Web Desk
5:15 PM | March 12, 2024
The Punjab Home Department on Tuesday banned meetings with the PTI founder in Adiala Jail and also barred the media from coverage. 

According to sources, the ban will be applicable for two weeks.

It may be recalled that the prison administration has fixed Tuesdays and Thursdays for meetings with the PTI founder. 

Earlier, the police stopped the media from covering those who come to meet the PTI founder. They have barricaded Gate 5 of the prison and removed media vehicles. 

The police also cordoned off the place where cameras were placed outside the Adiala Jail.

Police officials performing duty at the Gate 5 told reporters about the ban asked them to move two kilometres away from the jail.

