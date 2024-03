ISLAMABAD - Presi­dent of the Russian Federa­tion Vladimir Putin has con­gratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as President of Pa­kistan. In his felicitating mes­sage sent on Monday, Mr. Putin highlighted friendly nature of the Russia-Pakistan relations and expressed his confidence in their further consistent de­velopment. He also mentioned the level of cooperation be­tween the two states in differ­ent sectors and said that with the passage of time this level would increase.