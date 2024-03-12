Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Ration bags distributed among 59,098 families after verification: DC

Our Staff Reporter
March 12, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Monday that ration bags were distributed among 59,098 families after verification in Fais­alabad under Negahban Ramzan Package. He said that 350,549 women were registered under Bena­zir Income Support Programme (BISP) and out of them, 165,799 females were verified so far. 

He said that verification process was acceler­ated so that ration bags could be provided to all registered poor families. He also visited the ware­house and reviewed preparation of ration bags. He also checked weight of ration packets and quality of commodities. The entire machinery of district administration was activated for the dis­tribution of ration bags under a fair and transpar­ent manner, he added.

