Rupee sheds 4 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The rupee on Monday witnessed a devalua­tion of 04 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.07 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.03. However, according to the Forex As­sociation of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279 and Rs 281.8, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 26 paisas to close at Rs 305.45 against the last day’s closing of Rs 305.19, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen gained 02 paisas to close at Rs1.90, where­as an increase of 83 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 358.51 compared to the last closing of Rs 357.68.