Sector revival

I would like to bring to the at­tention of the Chairman CDA and DG Pakistan Housing Author­ity (PHA), Islamabad, the press­ing need for the development of the I-/12 sector. Many individuals have invested their hard-earned money in PHA flats, which are cur­rently under construction. Unfor­tunately, the roads and sewage in­frastructure, expected from CDA, are yet to be implemented. Despite the surrounding sectors being ful­ly developed and populated, I-12 is seemingly treated as a low priori­ty, possibly due to the smaller plot sizes owned by the residents.

Numerous government servants have invested in the PHA scheme and are eagerly awaiting its com­pletion to move in. Most of them, now retired, have no alterna­tive accommodation. Despite the promise made by PHA to hand over the completed flats in June 2024 after charging higher construction fees last year due to inflation, it ap­pears to be an unfulfilled commit­ment. Meanwhile, there is observ­able, poorly planned construction in the H-13 sector.

The question arises as to why CDA is not giving due attention to the development of I/12 sector, especially when PHA has already laid out plans for government ser­vant housing and significant in­vestments have been made. Con­versely, the B-17 Sector, located near Taxila on the other side of the road, has been developed and connected to Margalla Road, likely due to its proximity to the affluent areas of Islamabad.

I earnestly request Chairman CDA and DG PHA to collaborate for the development and welfare of the lower-income community. A considerable portion of the popu­lation is in need of well-managed small houses with basic amenities, rather than extravagant houses in upscale sectors. These schemes are initiated to attract the low-in­come group, only to face delays, ultimately disappointing the in­tended beneficiaries. In such sit­uations, the heads of government institutions must take a stand to ensure projects are completed within the specified timelines.

Additionally, there is a critical requirement for a well-connect­ed service road from the back of NUST University to Sunday Ba­zaar, opposite to G/9. This road would alleviate the vehicular pressure on Sri Nagar Highway.

SHAGUFTA ANSARI,

Islamabad.