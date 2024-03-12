Sector revival

I would like to bring to the attention of the Chairman CDA and DG Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA), Islamabad, the pressing need for the development of the I-/12 sector. Many individuals have invested their hard-earned money in PHA flats, which are currently under construction. Unfortunately, the roads and sewage infrastructure, expected from CDA, are yet to be implemented. Despite the surrounding sectors being fully developed and populated, I-12 is seemingly treated as a low priority, possibly due to the smaller plot sizes owned by the residents.
Numerous government servants have invested in the PHA scheme and are eagerly awaiting its completion to move in. Most of them, now retired, have no alternative accommodation. Despite the promise made by PHA to hand over the completed flats in June 2024 after charging higher construction fees last year due to inflation, it appears to be an unfulfilled commitment. Meanwhile, there is observable, poorly planned construction in the H-13 sector.
The question arises as to why CDA is not giving due attention to the development of I/12 sector, especially when PHA has already laid out plans for government servant housing and significant investments have been made. Conversely, the B-17 Sector, located near Taxila on the other side of the road, has been developed and connected to Margalla Road, likely due to its proximity to the affluent areas of Islamabad.
I earnestly request Chairman CDA and DG PHA to collaborate for the development and welfare of the lower-income community. A considerable portion of the population is in need of well-managed small houses with basic amenities, rather than extravagant houses in upscale sectors. These schemes are initiated to attract the low-income group, only to face delays, ultimately disappointing the intended beneficiaries. In such situations, the heads of government institutions must take a stand to ensure projects are completed within the specified timelines.
Additionally, there is a critical requirement for a well-connected service road from the back of NUST University to Sunday Bazaar, opposite to G/9. This road would alleviate the vehicular pressure on Sri Nagar Highway.
SHAGUFTA ANSARI,
Islamabad.