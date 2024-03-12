Senate becomes dysfunctional for 3 weeks as 52 senators retire

ISLAMABAD - For the first time in the country during a democratic set-up, the Upper House of the Parliament has become dysfunctional at least till the first week of April as 52 senators including Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi retired today (Tuesday) after completing their six-year term.
The seat of the Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani as member of the Senate has already become vacant since February 15 under the constitutional provincial after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued notification of his victory as a member of the Balochistan Assembly.
Practically, the Senate will remain dysfunctional in the absence of the chairman or the deputy chairman Senate till their successors take power. Earlier, some senators belonging to the ruling coalition in the centre had proposed an idea of giving an extension in the term of Sanjrani, till his successor comes in, to run day-to-day affairs of the house. However, the proposal was dropped after some serious opposition from some lawmakers, prominently by the PPP Senator and former deputy chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla.
According to an announcement made by the ECP, the polling to fill 48 seats of the Senate will be held on April 2. After the polling, the present 100-member Senate will be reduced to 96-member as four of its seats reserved for the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) have been abolished after the merger of tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) under the 25th Amendment of the constitution.
Out of 48 seats, elections will be held on seven general seats, two women and two technocrats/ ulema seats from each province of Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan. Elections on two reserved for non-Muslims, one each from Sindh and Punjab, will also be held.
Two senators will be elected from the Islamabad Capital Territory, one each under the general as well as technocrat/ulema category.
The prominent members who have retired on Monday midnight after completing their term also include Leader of the House in the Senate Ishaq Dar and Leader of Opposition in the House Dr Shahzad Waseem. It is like that Dar will make its way again to the house.
Out of the total 24 senators of PTI, as many as seven have retired. These include former federal minister Azam Khan Swati, Faisal Javed, Walid Iqbal, Fida Muhammad, Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Seemi Ezdi besides the opposition leader Dr Shahzad Waseem.
As many as 12 out of 21 PPP senators and 11 out of 16 PML-N lawmakers are also among those who have retired. Those belonging to PPP are Mian Raza Rabbani, Imamuddin Shouqeen, Moula Bux Chandio, Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot, Waqar Mehdi, Anwar Lal Deen, Bahramand Khan Tangi, Rubina Khalid, Rukhsana Zuberi, Khalida Sikandar Mandhro, Quartulain Marri and Keshoo Bai.
Those prominent lawmakers of PML-N who have retired include Hafiz Abdul Kareem, Asif Kirmani, Rana Mehmoodul Hasan, Dr Musadik Malik, Shaheen Khalid Butt, Kamran Michael, Asadullah Khan Junejo, Mushahid Hussain Syed and Sabir Shah besides Leader of the House Dar. JUI-F’s Talha Mehmood and Maulvi Faiz Muhammad have also retired. MQM-Pakistan Senator Farogh Naseem has completed his term.
Senators from smaller parties including four from the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have bade farewell to the Senate. They are Ahmed Khan, Kauda Babar, Naseebullah Bazai and Sana Jamali. BAP Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar had already resigned from his Senate seat after assuming the office of caretaker prime minister.
National Party’s Muhammad Akram and Tahir Bizenjo and Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP)’s Sardar Shafiq Tareen and Abida Azeem have also retired today.
Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and PML-Functional Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah also completed their six-year term. Both parties had only one each member in the house. The independent senators who retired include Dilawar Khan, Hilalur Rehman and Hidayatullah. Senator Shamim Afridi, an independent member from FATA, has also retired. He had later joined PPP.