Senate becomes dysfunctional for 3 weeks as 52 senators retire

ISLAMABAD - For the first time in the country dur­ing a democratic set-up, the Upper House of the Parliament has become dysfunctional at least till the first week of April as 52 senators includ­ing Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi retired today (Tuesday) after completing their six-year term.

The seat of the Chairman Sen­ate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani as member of the Senate has already become vacant since February 15 under the constitutional provincial after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued notification of his victory as a member of the Balo­chistan Assembly.

Practically, the Senate will re­main dysfunctional in the ab­sence of the chairman or the deputy chairman Senate till their successors take pow­er. Earlier, some senators be­longing to the ruling coalition in the centre had proposed an idea of giving an exten­sion in the term of Sanjrani, till his successor comes in, to run day-to-day affairs of the house. However, the propos­al was dropped after some se­rious opposition from some lawmakers, prominently by the PPP Senator and former deputy chairman Senate Sal­eem Mandviwalla.

According to an announce­ment made by the ECP, the polling to fill 48 seats of the Senate will be held on April 2. After the polling, the pres­ent 100-member Senate will be reduced to 96-member as four of its seats reserved for the erstwhile Federal­ly Administered Tribal Ar­eas (FATA) have been abol­ished after the merger of tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) under the 25th Amendment of the constitution.

Out of 48 seats, elections will be held on seven gen­eral seats, two women and two technocrats/ ulema seats from each province of Punjab, Sindh, KP and Ba­lochistan. Elections on two reserved for non-Muslims, one each from Sindh and Punjab, will also be held.

Two senators will be elect­ed from the Islamabad Capi­tal Territory, one each under the general as well as tech­nocrat/ulema category.

The prominent members who have retired on Mon­day midnight after com­pleting their term also in­clude Leader of the House in the Senate Ishaq Dar and Leader of Opposition in the House Dr Shahzad Waseem. It is like that Dar will make its way again to the house.

Out of the total 24 sen­ators of PTI, as many as seven have retired. These include former federal min­ister Azam Khan Swati, Fais­al Javed, Walid Iqbal, Fida Muhammad, Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Seemi Ezdi besides the opposition leader Dr Shahzad Waseem.

As many as 12 out of 21 PPP senators and 11 out of 16 PML-N lawmakers are also among those who have retired. Those belonging to PPP are Mian Raza Rabbani, Imamuddin Shouqeen, Mou­la Bux Chandio, Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot, Waqar Mehdi, Anwar Lal Deen, Bahramand Khan Tangi, Rubina Khalid, Rukhsana Zuberi, Khalida Sikandar Mandhro, Quartu­lain Marri and Keshoo Bai.

Those prominent lawmak­ers of PML-N who have re­tired include Hafiz Abdul Kareem, Asif Kirmani, Rana Mehmoodul Hasan, Dr Mu­sadik Malik, Shaheen Khalid Butt, Kamran Michael, Asa­dullah Khan Junejo, Musha­hid Hussain Syed and Sabir Shah besides Leader of the House Dar. JUI-F’s Talha Mehmood and Maulvi Faiz Muhammad have also re­tired. MQM-Pakistan Sena­tor Farogh Naseem has com­pleted his term.

Senators from smaller par­ties including four from the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have bade farewell to the Senate. They are Ahmed Khan, Kauda Babar, Nasee­bullah Bazai and Sana Jama­li. BAP Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar had already resigned from his Senate seat after assuming the office of care­taker prime minister.

National Party’s Muham­mad Akram and Tahir Bi­zenjo and Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP)’s Sardar Shafiq Tareen and Abida Azeem have also re­tired today.

Jamaat-e-Islami Sena­tor Mushtaq Ahmed and PML-Functional Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah also completed their six-year term. Both parties had only one each member in the house. The independent senators who retired in­clude Dilawar Khan, Hilalur Rehman and Hidayatullah. Senator Shamim Afridi, an independent member from FATA, has also retired. He had later joined PPP.