SEPA emergency meeting discusses measures for safe disposal practices

KARACHI - The Sindh Environmental Pro­tection Agency (SEPA) con­vened an emergency meeting on Monday to review and en­hance the safe disposal prac­tices for hazardous waste in the city. The meeting was pre­sided over by the Director Gen­eral (DG) SEPA, Naeem Ahmed Mughal and attended by rep­resentatives from six leading incineration companies oper­ating in Karachi. In his opening remarks, DG SEPA emphasised the need for an efficient dis­posal mechanism for hazardous waste material at incinerator plants, ensuring environmental safety and public health.

He further said that those in­volved in unsafe practices for hazardous waste disposal shall be dealt with iron hands. Also, fake incineration service pro­viders will not be spared from strict legal action. Moreover, he added, if any staff of SEPA found involved in supporting unsafe practices of hazardous waste disposal shall be placed under suspension.

The current performance and functioning status of the incineration plants were also reviewed in the meeting, with a focus on maintaining opera­tional excellence.

The meeting discussed the energy and electricity con­sumption of the incineration plants, highlighting the impor­tance of energy efficiency in the disposal process.

The cost-effectiveness of in­cineration as a waste disposal method was also analysed, considering both economic and environmental impacts.

The prevailing handling mechanisms, including trans­portation, storage, and dis­posal of both hazardous and non-hazardous waste materi­als, were also scrutinised in the meeting for improvements.

The representatives were in­structed to maintain accurate quantification records of waste handling, including ash dispos­al, to ensure transparency and accountability. It was stressed in the meeting that a compre­hensive list of waste materials and their sources is to be pro­vided, aiding in the tracking and management of hazardous waste. The status of pollution control equipment and moni­toring reports were reviewed to ensure compliance with en­vironmental standards.

The companies were re­minded to adhere to the condi­tions of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval, with a compliance report to be submitted for review.

Senior Director SEPA Waqar Hussain Phulpoto was as­signed the task to monitor the incinerator of KMC installed at Mewah Shah to decide further course of action in this regard.