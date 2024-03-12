Shah Alla Ditta caves preservation work underway

ISLAMABAD - Shah Alla Ditta Caves, nestled on the southern side of the Margalla hills, just 14 kilometers northwest of the capital city, are undergoing significant development, conservation, preservation, and restoration efforts. The Department of Archaeology & Museums (DOAM), National Heritage and Culture Division, declared the site a “Protected Antiquity” under the Antiquities Act 1975 on 13-08-2016.
During the current financial year, the DOAM, National Heritage & Culture Division, has embarked on a comprehensive project encompassing archaeological excavation, complete site documentation, geotechnical study of binding materials, and the construction of drainage works, alongside soft and hard landscaping. These natural rock shelters, composed of Kanjur stone, flank a natural spring of hot water. The eastern cave’s front side boasts a wall of undressed kanjur stone laid in mud mortar, covered with mud plaster and traces of red color coatings. Paintings, likely of Hindu origin, possibly depicting god Vishnu, adorn the smooth wall surface. Over time, these artworks were covered with layers of whitewash. The cave’s interior is divided into upper and lower halves, with walls treated with mud plaster and multiple coatings of white wash, now darkened by the smoke from ancient fires. Remnants of a paved channel and a square water tank, constructed in limestone blocks laid in lime mortar, grace the cave’s entrance. Historically, before the partition, many Hindu families residing in Shah Allah Ditta village used these caves for daily worship until 1947, underscoring their cultural and historical significance.