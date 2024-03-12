Shah Alla Ditta caves preservation work underway

ISLAMABAD - Shah Alla Ditta Caves, nestled on the southern side of the Margalla hills, just 14 kilometers northwest of the capital city, are undergoing significant de­velopment, conservation, preservation, and resto­ration efforts. The Department of Archaeology & Museums (DOAM), National Heritage and Culture Division, declared the site a “Protected Antiquity” under the Antiquities Act 1975 on 13-08-2016.

During the current financial year, the DOAM, National Heritage & Culture Division, has em­barked on a comprehensive project encompass­ing archaeological excavation, complete site documentation, geotechnical study of bind­ing materials, and the construction of drainage works, alongside soft and hard landscaping. These natural rock shelters, composed of Kan­jur stone, flank a natural spring of hot water. The eastern cave’s front side boasts a wall of un­dressed kanjur stone laid in mud mortar, covered with mud plaster and traces of red color coatings. Paintings, likely of Hindu origin, possibly depict­ing god Vishnu, adorn the smooth wall surface. Over time, these artworks were covered with lay­ers of whitewash. The cave’s interior is divided into upper and lower halves, with walls treated with mud plaster and multiple coatings of white wash, now darkened by the smoke from ancient fires. Remnants of a paved channel and a square water tank, constructed in limestone blocks laid in lime mortar, grace the cave’s entrance. Histori­cally, before the partition, many Hindu families residing in Shah Allah Ditta village used these caves for daily worship until 1947, underscoring their cultural and historical significance.