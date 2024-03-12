Sindh CS directs to curb menace of profiteering, hoarding in Ramazan

LARKANA - Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Dr Muhammad Fakhre Alam Ir­fan has directed the deputy commissioners to appoint of­ficers in every district of the province to curb the menace of profiteering, black marketing and hoarding of essential com­modities in the Holy month of Ramazan. As per directives by the CS, officers have been ap­pointed to take action under the Price Control Act 2005 by investigating and monitoring the prices in the district to control the prices of general consumption items and pre­vent hoarding.

In this regard, in the order issued by the Additional Depu­ty Commissioner-I Larkana, it has been directed that the ap­pointed officer should investi­gate the matter on a daily ba­sis and send his report to the deputy commissioner’s office on WhatsApp group.

Assistant Director of Bureau of Supplies and Prices Mir Shahnawaz, in Larkana city, has been given the responsi­bility. He can be contacted on phone number 0313-2115685.

DFC Larkana Hakeem Ali Mehar will conduct investiga­tion in the district. He should be contacted on phone num­ber 0307-5415217.

Additional Director Agri­culture Extension Larkana Riaz Hussain Soomro would supervise the menace of profi­teering, black marketing and hoarding of essential com­modities in the city. He can be contacted on phone number 0345-3851585. Assistant Food Controller Larkana Tufail Ah­mad Bhutto has been given the responsibility of controlling prices of essential commodi­ties in the district. His phone number is 0335-7511155.

Assistant Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Arslan Chaudhary would serve in Lar­kana taluka to check the prices and profiteering, black mar­keting and hoarding of essen­tial commodities. He will be contacted on phone number 0305-4055427. Deputy Direc­tor Agriculture Extension Lar­kana Saeed Ahmed Tunio will also investigate and check the prices in the district. His phone number is 0300-3415871.

Assistant Director Labour Department Larkana Ms Nag­ina Memon will be assigned to check the prices in Lar­kana Taluka also. She can be contacted on phone number 0332-2600481. AC Ratodero Ms. Kainait Shaikh is handling the responsibilities to curb the menace of profiteering, black marketing and hoarding of essential commodities in Ra­todero taluka. She can be con­tacted on phone number 0331-2829222. Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Larkana Amjad Ali Bhutto will also work for price control in Ratodero ta­luka, for any complaint contact him on phone number 0335-3841835. AC Dokri Anwar Hus­sain Khaskhali will control the prices of essential commodi­ties of Dokri taluka. In this re­gard he should be contacted on phone number 0334-2472223. Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Dokri Abdul Wa­heed Bhutto will also handle the responsibilities in Dokri ta­luka. He should be contacted on phone number 0345-8990545. Assistant Commissioner Bakrani Muhammad Usman Khaskhali has been given the responsibility of price control in Bakrani taluka, whose phone number is 0332-2803771.