South Korea starts procedures to suspend licences of 4,900 striking doctors

SEOUL - South Korea said Monday it had started procedures to sus­pend the medical licences of 4,900 junior doctors who have resigned and stopped working to protest govern­ment medical training re­forms, causing healthcare chaos. The walkout, which started February 20, is over government plans to sharply increase the number of doc­tors, which it says is essen­tial to combat shortages and South Korea’s rapidly ageing population, while the med­ics argue it will erode service quality. Nearly 12,000 junior doctors -- 93 percent of the trainee workforce -- were not in their hospitals at the last count, despite government back to work orders and threats of legal action, forc­ing Seoul to mobilise military medics and millions of dol­lars in state reserves to help.