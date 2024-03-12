South Korea starts procedures to suspend licences of 4,900 striking doctors

SEOUL - South Korea said Monday it had started procedures to suspend the medical licences of 4,900 junior doctors who have resigned and stopped working to protest government medical training reforms, causing healthcare chaos. The walkout, which started February 20, is over government plans to sharply increase the number of doctors, which it says is essential to combat shortages and South Korea’s rapidly ageing population, while the medics argue it will erode service quality. Nearly 12,000 junior doctors -- 93 percent of the trainee workforce -- were not in their hospitals at the last count, despite government back to work orders and threats of legal action, forcing Seoul to mobilise military medics and millions of dollars in state reserves to help.