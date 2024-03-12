State of art water monitoring laboratories launched

PESHAWAR - The establishment of the state-of-the-art water monitoring labora­tories launched in as many as 35 districts across the country.

The laboratories established un­der the project will constantly and timely check the quality of drink­ing water benefiting over 62 mil­lion people, said an official hand­out issued here on Monday.

These laboratories would be equipped with latest technology to ensure quick, accurate and has­sle-free testing of contaminants such as arsenic, heavy metals and pathogenic bacteria through mi­crobial testing in the drinking wa­ter thus enhancing the capacity of labs to test 16 mandatory water quality parameters and 18 option­al parameters as per guidelines is­sued by the World Health Organi­sation (WHO).

The mobile laboratories will play a vital role in testing the qual­ity of water in far-flung areas and will also be used to respond to public health emergencies during natural disasters or spread of wa­terborne diseases.

With an assistance of $4.4 mil­lion from Korea International Co­operation Agency (KOICA) the project has been implemented in 35 district laboratories in Pun­jab, 8 divisional labs in KP and re­search and monitoring laborato­ries, Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) and Pak-EPA, in Islamabad.

The project includes significant upgrades to water-quality testing laboratories, encompassing the procurement and installation of advanced laboratory equipment, infrastructure enhancements to ensure a safe working environ­ment, capacity-building initia­tives for laboratory staff and the WASH Cell of the MoCC, the intro­duction of a Management Infor­mation System (MIS) for improved coordination, and the provision of 8 vehicles transformed into wa­ter-quality testing laboratories for the government of KP and 1 vehi­cle for PCRWR.

The completion of the project was celebrated in a simple but impres­sive ceremony where former chief minister of KP Senator Muhammad Sabir Shah was the chief guest.

Besides, Senator Ms Keshoo Bai, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Park Ki Jun, Country Di­rector KOICA Pakistan, Yeon Je Ho and senior officers of Ministry of Climate Change also attended the ceremony.

Officially titled as ‘Enhancing Water Quality Monitoring System to achieve SDG 6 in Islamabad, Punjab and KP’ the project is a step forward to achieving the SDG-6.

It is worth mentioning that Paki­stan faces a significant challenge, with almost 44% of the popula­tion lacking access to safe drink­ing water. Acknowledging the fun­damental right to clean and safe drinking water, the initial and vital step is monitoring its quality.