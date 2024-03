PESHAWAR - City Traffic Police on Monday chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the holy month of Ra­mazan.

According to Chief Traffic Officer Dr Zahidullah 1035 wardens, three SPs, 12 DSPs would be per­form late night duty for uninterrupted flow of traffic before Iftar and after Maghrib prayer. He warned that no leniency would be shown over vio­lation of traffic rules.