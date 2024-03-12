Tributes paid to actress Tahira Wasti

ISLAMABAD - The 12th death anniversary of legendary television ac­tress Tahira Wasti was observed on Monday. Tahira Wasti was a noted TV actress of Pakistan. She was one of the most recognized face on the Pakistan TV. Born in 1944 at Sargodha, Tahira Wasti started her career with writing articles in a maga­zine at the age of 16. She started her TV career as an actress from a PTV drama “Jaib Katra” in 1968, a drama se­rial based on a short story writ­ten by the famous short story writer Saadat Hassan Manto. The she acted in many Pakistan television dramas that gained her a lot of recognition among the public.