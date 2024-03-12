Twin cities police plan robust Ramazan security

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI - The police chiefs of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have collaboratively devised comprehensive security plans to safeguard devotees, mosques, and Imambargahs during the holy month of Ramadan. A total of 4200 well-equipped police officers will be deployed in both cities to ensure security duties. Specifically, 2500 personnel in Islamabad will perform security duties throughout Ramadan, coordinating with local notables to guarantee extensive arrangements.
Under the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, an elaborate security plan has been formulated. As part of this plan, 2500 police officers and officials will be assigned special duties at Masjids and Imambargahs, with DPOs supervising security arrangements during Namaz timings. The security personnel will also receive food during Sehri and Iftari timings.
In addition to the security measures, a special drive against professional beggars will be launched, ensuring they do not gather outside worship places. Strangers or outsiders will not be allowed to stay in worship places, as directed by ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. Senior police officials are instructed to brief security personnel and maintain high vigilance, emphasizing no laxity in their duties. CPO Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, has announced a foolproof security plan for Ramadan Ul Mubarak. More than 1700 Jawans and police officers, along with 6000 volunteers, will be deployed outside mosques, Imambargahs, and other worship places. Elite Force commandos and official mobile vans will patrol to vigilantly monitor suspicious elements. CPO Hamdani has engaged with Ulemas and peace committees to strengthen the security plan and ensure a peaceful Ramadan.
Both ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani emphasize zero tolerance for laxity in security duties and call upon citizens to cooperate by reporting any suspicious individuals or activities through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or the “ICT-15” mobile application. The police are fully committed to protecting lives and property during Ramadan Ul Mubarak.