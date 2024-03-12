Twin cities police plan robust Ramazan security

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI - The police chiefs of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have collabora­tively devised comprehensive security plans to safeguard dev­otees, mosques, and Imambar­gahs during the holy month of Ramadan. A total of 4200 well-equipped police officers will be deployed in both cities to ensure security duties. Specifically, 2500 personnel in Islamabad will per­form security duties throughout Ramadan, coordinating with lo­cal notables to guarantee exten­sive arrangements.

Under the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, an elaborate security plan has been formulated. As part of this plan, 2500 police officers and officials will be assigned spe­cial duties at Masjids and Imam­bargahs, with DPOs supervising security arrangements during Namaz timings. The security personnel will also receive food during Sehri and Iftari timings.

In addition to the security measures, a special drive against professional beggars will be launched, ensuring they do not gather outside worship places. Strangers or outsiders will not be allowed to stay in worship places, as directed by ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. Senior police offi­cials are instructed to brief secu­rity personnel and maintain high vigilance, emphasizing no laxity in their duties. CPO Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Ham­dani, has announced a foolproof security plan for Ramadan Ul Mubarak. More than 1700 Jawans and police officers, along with 6000 volunteers, will be deployed outside mosques, Imambargahs, and other worship places. Elite Force commandos and official mobile vans will patrol to vigilant­ly monitor suspicious elements. CPO Hamdani has engaged with Ulemas and peace committees to strengthen the security plan and ensure a peaceful Ramadan.

Both ICCPO Dr. Akbar Na­sir Khan and CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani emphasize zero tolerance for laxity in se­curity duties and call upon citi­zens to cooperate by reporting any suspicious individuals or activities through the emer­gency helpline “Pucar-15” or the “ICT-15” mobile application. The police are fully committed to protecting lives and property during Ramadan Ul Mubarak.