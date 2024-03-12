Two butchers held for overcharging

KHYBER - Two butchers were put behind the bars for overcharging in Landi Ko­tal bazaar on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal Irshad Mohmand along with Tehsil Chairman Haji Shah Khalid, Tehsildar Taimur Afridi and Addi­tional SHO Azmat Wali paid a sur­prise visit to the bazaar to check official price list of various edibles.

During the visit two butchers were found overcharging the beef and were sent to lock up for viola­tion of the official price list.

Speaking on the occasion AC Ir­shad Mohmand said that provid­ing relief to masses in the holy month of Ramazan was their pri­ority and no one would be allowed to charge additional price for food items. Official price lists of edi­ble items had been publicised and those found guilty of violating it would be dealt with iron hands, he remarked.

He vowed that all efforts would be made to ensure supply of nec­essary daily food items to the be­lievers in the month of Ramazan.

It is to be mentioned here that the local administration has set up a desk where one can lodge complaints against price hike and hoarders.