Two butchers held for overcharging

KHYBER - Two butchers were put behind the bars for overcharging in Landi Kotal bazaar on Monday.
Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal Irshad Mohmand along with Tehsil Chairman Haji Shah Khalid, Tehsildar Taimur Afridi and Additional SHO Azmat Wali paid a surprise visit to the bazaar to check official price list of various edibles.
During the visit two butchers were found overcharging the beef and were sent to lock up for violation of the official price list.
Speaking on the occasion AC Irshad Mohmand said that providing relief to masses in the holy month of Ramazan was their priority and no one would be allowed to charge additional price for food items. Official price lists of edible items had been publicised and those found guilty of violating it would be dealt with iron hands, he remarked.
He vowed that all efforts would be made to ensure supply of necessary daily food items to the believers in the month of Ramazan.
It is to be mentioned here that the local administration has set up a desk where one can lodge complaints against price hike and hoarders.