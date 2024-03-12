Tuesday, March 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two butchers held for overcharging

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 12, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

KHYBER  -  Two butchers were put behind the bars for overcharging in Landi Ko­tal bazaar on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal Irshad Mohmand along with Tehsil Chairman Haji Shah Khalid, Tehsildar Taimur Afridi and Addi­tional SHO Azmat Wali paid a sur­prise visit to the bazaar to check official price list of various edibles.

During the visit two butchers were found overcharging the beef and were sent to lock up for viola­tion of the official price list.

Speaking on the occasion AC Ir­shad Mohmand said that provid­ing relief to masses in the holy month of Ramazan was their pri­ority and no one would be allowed to charge additional price for food items. Official price lists of edi­ble items had been publicised and those found guilty of violating it would be dealt with iron hands, he remarked.

He vowed that all efforts would be made to ensure supply of nec­essary daily food items to the be­lievers in the month of Ramazan.

Vertical development a solution to housing crisis in Pakistan

It is to be mentioned here that the local administration has set up a desk where one can lodge complaints against price hike and hoarders.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1710220152.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024